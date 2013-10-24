Woman on the telephone
Derbyshire woman reports spider to police in 999 call

A woman telephoned Derbyshire police to report a spider in her house.

The caller was warned that 999 is only for emergencies, which she claimed she thought it was.

Derbyshire Police released the audio to highlight the problem of irresponsible callers.

