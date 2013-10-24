Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derbyshire woman reports spider to police in 999 call
A woman telephoned Derbyshire police to report a spider in her house.
The caller was warned that 999 is only for emergencies, which she claimed she thought it was.
Derbyshire Police released the audio to highlight the problem of irresponsible callers.
-
24 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-24655704/derbyshire-woman-reports-spider-to-police-in-999-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window