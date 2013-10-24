Media player
Derbyshire woman calls 999 to say her phone is broken
A woman called 999 to complain her telephone was not working and she needed to cancel a hair appointment.
Derbyshire Police released the audio to highlight the problem of irresponsible callers.
The woman's name has been blanked out to protect her identity.
24 Oct 2013
