Letter arrives nine years late in south Derbyshire
A postman has been sacked after a letter arrived at a home in south Derbyshire nine years late.
Marianne Biddle should have received the post, which included a £100 cheque for her disabled brother, in 2003.
Royal Mail said the letters have only just been found in a disused locker. The man was dismissed for withholding mail.
Jo Healey reports.
25 Sep 2012
