The letter contained a cheque for £100
Letter arrives nine years late in south Derbyshire

A postman has been sacked after a letter arrived at a home in south Derbyshire nine years late.

Marianne Biddle should have received the post, which included a £100 cheque for her disabled brother, in 2003.

Royal Mail said the letters have only just been found in a disused locker. The man was dismissed for withholding mail.

Jo Healey reports.

  • 25 Sep 2012