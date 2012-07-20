Owen Lancaster
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Owen Lancaster climbs the Three Peaks by age six

A boy aged just six has climbed the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

Owen Lancaster, from Aston-on-Trent in Derbyshire, climbed Scafell Pike when he was four and Snowden when he was five.

His most recent climb was the 4,409ft (1344m) peak of Ben Nevis, completing what is known as the Three Peaks by the age of six.

  • 20 Jul 2012