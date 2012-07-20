Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Owen Lancaster climbs the Three Peaks by age six
A boy aged just six has climbed the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.
Owen Lancaster, from Aston-on-Trent in Derbyshire, climbed Scafell Pike when he was four and Snowden when he was five.
His most recent climb was the 4,409ft (1344m) peak of Ben Nevis, completing what is known as the Three Peaks by the age of six.
-
20 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-18922652/owen-lancaster-climbs-the-three-peaks-by-age-sixRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window