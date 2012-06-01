Chantelle Beaumont
Video

Derbyshire girl donates her hair to ill children

A 14-year-old from Derbyshire has raised £1,000 for children with life limiting illnesses by having her first haircut.

Chantelle Beaumont's 35in ponytail will be donated to make wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

  • 01 Jun 2012