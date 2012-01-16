Pyclets are similar to crumpets but thinner
Comeback for Derbyshire's pyclet

A savoury Derbyshire snack that is making a comeback in Derby marketplace after 40 years.

The pyclet, which is a griddle cake that looks like a flat crumpet, was popular at Derby marketplace until the 1970s.

Two Derby men, who moved into an old bakery where the pyclets used to be made, have put it back on the menu.

