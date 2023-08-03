More than 60 models of Lake District buildings have gone on display, all constructed from local slate.

Retired builder Edward Robinson painstakingly constructed the miniature village over 30 years.

The attraction brought 6,000 visitors annually, but in 2021 Edward and his wife Kathleen decided they wanted someone else to take it on.

Hotelier Jonathan Denby stepped in and the village was moved to the grounds of the Damson Dene Hotel, near Windermere, a process which took a year to complete.

"People are completely enthralled and fascinated by miniature worlds, and all the work that goes into creating them," Mr Denby said.

