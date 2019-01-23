A 13-year-old darts player from Cumbria is dreaming of competing in a prestigious tournament.

Devon Hardie from Workington plays against adults in the Jemcare Darts League around his hometown.

He hopes to compete one day at the Ally Pally World Darts Championship.

“If you want to play darts, when you start playing you stick to it and practice, practice, practice as much as you can,” said Devon.

Craig Lewthwaite, organiser of the Jemcare Darts League said, “he seems to be enjoying it as well, which is the main thing and that's all we're sort of interested in in the league.”

