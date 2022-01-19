A man with cerebral palsy and a passion for radio is loved by his listeners, colleagues say.

From the moment he was born, when his older brother played violin for him in the incubator, music has been a constant throughout Harrison Holmes' life.

Despite his learning difficulties and a childhood dominated by illness and hospital visits, the 21-year-old has never wavered in his passion.

“That's what kept him going every day, you know, just the music,” said mum Jo Holmes.

He successfully joined a volunteer-run radio station in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and hopes his weekly show will eventually lead to his dream job at Radio 2.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

