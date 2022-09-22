Students have told of the value of learning about suicide awareness in the classroom.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - who are known as 3 Dads Walking - have each lost a daughter to suicide and are campaigning for awareness lessons to be mandatory in schools.

United by their grief, in 2022 they walked 600 miles between all four UK parliaments calling for politicians to consider their request.

The trio visited Alston Moor Federation, in Cumbria, to see first-hand a suicide prevention course developed by Every Life Matters.

The Cumbrian charity is working to deliver age-appropriate lessons to young people.

