A man who vowed to complete a marathon on every day of 2022 to raise £1m for charity said he was feeling "a little nervous" ahead of his final run.

Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor, in Cumbria, began his challenge on 1 January, often running his 26.2-mile (42km) route before starting work at the Sellafield nuclear site.

The 53-year-old father-of-three has gone through more than 20 pairs of trainers and will have run more than 9,500 miles (15,300km) by the time he finishes his final marathon.

Donations will be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.

More than £600,000 had already been raised ahead of him crossing the finish line for the final time.

