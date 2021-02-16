Assessors who climb 950m (3,117ft) up a peak every day to provide vital reports about conditions are hoping to cut down the number of mountain rescues.

Wes Hunter, Zac Poulton and Jon Bennett take turns walking to the summit of Helvellyn in the Lake District through the winter to record the temperature, wind speed and snow depth.

Paid for by the Lake District National Park Authority, the team shares information on social media to help those venturing out on to the fells avoid unnecessary risks.

In 2021, mountain rescue teams were called out 680 times, with 30% of those avoidable, teams say.

The Weatherline service has been running for 35 years - providing reports from now until Easter, including Christmas Day.

Video produced by Jonathan Swingler and Kristie Kinghorn.

