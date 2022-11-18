A mother of two has spoken about how the support she has received from a charity has had a positive impact on her and her children's lives.

Marshall Anne received a late diagnosis of ADHD four years ago when she was 35 and said her mental health issues sometimes made things difficult.

They began sessions with Cumbria Family Support, which receives BBC Children in Need funding, and she said that had helped and the wellbeing of her family had improved.

Children in Need, which is on Friday, is in its 42nd year raising money for disadvantaged young people and children across the UK.