Back in 1968, a male-only pub in Sunderland prepared to open its doors to women for the first time.

Described by Look North reporter Luke Casey as the "last bastion of male independence", he went along to see what the regulars of The Vestry made of the changes.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project to help celebrate the corporation's centenary.

The BBC is giving people access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

This video contains reporting and views from more than 50 years ago.

