A Lake District mountain rescue search dog has been honoured with a PDSA Order of Merit award.

Border collie Skye carried out about 200 searches during her 11-year career - making her one of the longest-serving search dogs in the UK.

Her final callout was in September 2020, but now the 15-year-old has been awarded for her "outstanding devotion to duty and service to society".

Handler and owner John Leadbetter said it was "wonderful recognition" for the time and hard work that search dogs and their teams dedicate to mountain safety.

