An 18-year-old is running his family farm in Cumbria after losing both of his parents in one year.

Angus took over the care of 1,000 sheep across 1,500 acres of land after the deaths of his mum in 2020 and his dad in March.

He said the work "doesn't stop" so he "just had to get on with it", calling on the help of his friends to keep up the day-to-day challenge of life on the farm.

We caught up with him after he shared his story on BBC Two's The Lakes with Simon Reeve.

