Three fathers who are raising awareness of suicide have been joined on their 300-mile journey by other families who have gone through the same tragedy.

Andy Airey, from Cumbria, lost his daughter Sophie just before Christmas 2018. Mike Palmer’s daughter Beth, from Greater Manchester, was 17 when she took her own life in March 2020. Tim Owen, from Norfolk, lost his 18-year-old daughter Emily just days before that.

The men have walked between their homes, starting at Andy's house in Morland, Cumbria, then to Sale in Greater Manchester, and are due to finish in Shouldham in Norfolk on Saturday.

Individuals and families across the country joined the men for parts of their challenge and to share their own stories in a bid to encourage more people to open up and talk about suicide.

The fathers have so far raised more than £300,000 for charity Papyrus.

If you have been affected by any of these issues you can visit the BBC's Action Line.

