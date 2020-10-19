A man who loves the Lake District so much he had an image of the fells tattooed on his arm says he is "chuffed" with the result.

Stephen Mather, from Blackpool, can see a ridge line of fells when he walks his dog on the beach.

Sometimes the weather obscures the view but with his new ink he "always knows it's there", he said.

His love of the lakes started when he visited Windermere with his parents and after seeing a photo taken from the Fylde Coast, he was inspired to get the tattoo.

Mr Mather believes "all tattoos should mean something", so as well as the ridge outline, lyrics from his favourite song, Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls, are penned underneath.

