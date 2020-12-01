When Fiona Elliott found out she needed a new kidney, her husband volunteered to be a donor.

But when Mark, BBC Radio Cumbria's executive editor, was told he was not a match, the couple joined a national kidney sharing scheme instead.

Couples are paired up in a bid to help each other out, maximising the number of possible transplants.

After shielding through the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have now had their operations at the same time and are recovering together at home.

Fiona said she "gets emotional" when she thinks about the "incredible gift" Mark has given her.

