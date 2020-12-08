Lake District pupils urge visitors to look after the area
Schoolchildren have made a video of their top tips of how to look after the Lake District as visitors return to the area.
With Easter holidays under way and lockdown restrictions easing, children at Grasmere School and Nursery wanted to help people understand the countryside code.
The film shares how they want people to act when they come to the Lake District by sharing messages about litter and the environment, emergency services and the danger of fires.