When Alex Fitzgerald lost one of his close friends, he decided to start a walking group in the hope of stopping others "reaching crisis point".

The 26-year-old from Southport founded Joe's Giants after his friend took his own life aged 22.

Alex said he "reached out to the mountains as a final cause" after he saw a "point of no return" and they saved him. Now he hopes to help others by bringing everyday battles and struggles into the open.

The group aims to tackle the stigma surrounding male mental health and it it hoped that over time members will open up about their stresses and worries as they take on walks in the Lake District.

