A three-year-old boy who died from an aggressive form of cancer has been remembered by people in Carlisle.

Stanley Dalton had T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and was given just weeks to live in June.

After a successful fundraising appeal, the then-two-year-old went to Singapore for potentially life-saving treatment, but he died at the end of January.

Blue bows were tied around Carlisle as his funeral cortege passed through the city on Thursday.