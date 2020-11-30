Two care workers in the Lake District are making people smile by dressing up in inflatable costumes during lockdown.

The dinosaur and Pokémon characters have been wandering down to Derwentwater in Keswick during their daily exercise in the hope of "making people of all ages giggle".

The characters, whose identity remain a mystery, said working in the care industry they see first-hand "how important it is to everyone to stay upbeat and find a reason to smile".

T-Rex and Pikachu say they hope to be joined by some more socially-distanced friends for their next outing.