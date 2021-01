A wild swimmer is taking on a daily dip throughout January in icy waters in Cumbria to raise awareness of homelessness.

Gilly McArthur, from Kendal, is part of a group of more than 20 people from across England and Wales who are raising money for the charity Crisis.

It is the fourth year in a row the team has taken on the January Daily Dip, so far raising double their £10,000 target for 2021.