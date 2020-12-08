A school in Cumbria has filmed an alternative nativity showing the story of Mary and Joseph in a pandemic.

Unable to hold the traditional play in church due to Covid-19 restrictions, Grasmere Primary School children took to the Lake District fells to shoot the 20-minute film.

It has all the traditional elements of angels, the wise folk and community spirit, but with a modern backdrop of closed hotels due to a spreading virus.

With the help of a filmmaker, 70 children and some local cameos took part in the seven-day shoot in the hope of bringing some Christmas cheer.