A memorial of more than 1,000 knitted poppies has been unveiled at a care home in Cumbria to mark Armistice Day.

Inspired by the poppies at the Tower of London, the local community and friends and relatives of residents at Amathea Care Home in Workington crocheted and knitted each poppy for the display.

Armistice Day marks the day World War One ended in 1918.