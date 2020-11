A World War Two veteran has laid a poppy wreath at a newly found memorial to a fallen comrade.

Douglas Newham, 98, wrote a letter asking for help to find the memorial of Flt Lt Bill Gorley, an RAF navigator who died on a mission in Asia in 1946.

BBC Radio Cumbria found Flt Lt Gorley's name on a memorial in Flimby - 26 miles away from his home in Caldbeck.