An RAF veteran received a flypast for his 100th birthday after his original plans were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Flt Lt John Nicoll from Wetheral, near Carlisle, joined the RAF when he was 19 and flew Hurricanes during World War Two.

Plans for a big celebration had to be cancelled because of lockdown, so he received the special surprise to mark him turning 100.

He said he was "really overwhelmed" to see them in the sky.