Reduction in grass cutting sees wildlife thrive

Video

Wildlife in meadows across Cumbria is thriving after councils were unable to cut them as regularly during lockdown.

Carlisle City Council says its teams started mowing areas less often after some staff had to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Scott from Cumbria Wildlife Trust says allowing some grass and other plants to grow is great for nature and different grass species and wildflowers provide an important habitat for pollinators and butterflies.

Councils in the county say they are now considering reducing the amount of times they cut the grass after seeing the benefit to wildlife.