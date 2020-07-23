Australian WW2 dog tag unearthed by teen
Video

Australian WW2 dog tag unearthed on Lake District mountain

A World War Two Australian airman's dog tag has been unearthed on a Lake District mountain.

Max Hazlehurst, 13, from Askam, said he was searching for bugs on Black Combe while out with his family when he spotted a piece of metal under a rock.

It turned out to be a dog tag dropped by William Earnest Wills, an officer in the Royal Australian Airforce who trained in the area during the war.

A campaign has been launched to return it to Mr Wills' family.

  • 23 Jul 2020
