Australian WW2 dog tag unearthed by teen

Australian WW2 dog tag unearthed on Lake District mountain
A World War Two Australian airman's dog tag has been unearthed on a Lake District mountain.
Max Hazlehurst, 13, from Askam, said he was searching for bugs on Black Combe while out with his family when he spotted a piece of metal under a rock.
It turned out to be a dog tag dropped by William Earnest Wills, an officer in the Royal Australian Airforce who trained in the area during the war.
A campaign has been launched to return it to Mr Wills' family.
23 Jul 2020
