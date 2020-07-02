Video diaries show litter and parking problems
Video

Videos recorded by Lake District rangers show how much time they are spending dealing with litter and parking problems.

The footage shows litter dumped around the area and packed car parks, with some vehicles parked on double yellow lines and not in spaces.

They want tourists to plan ahead and prevent overcrowding.

