Photos capture highs and lows of life in lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Photographs capture highs and lows of life in lockdown

A museum in Cumbria is appealing for people to send in their photos to reflect life in the county during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photographers have been safely capturing photos which tell a story of the highs and lows of life during lockdown.

Tullie House Museum & Art Gallery in Carlisle wants people to send snapshots of their life over the past 100 days for future generations to learn about the "biggest news story of our generation".

  • 02 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Maternity unit 'facing a baby boom after lockdown'