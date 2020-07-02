'It's been the best birthday ever'
Cumbria Police officers surprise boy on ninth birthday

A nine-year-old boy from Cumbria got a special surprise on his birthday.

Police officers and PCSOs from South Lakes Police heard Finley wanted to join the force when he is older.

They visited him outside his home in Bowness-on-Windermere to give him a card and a present and sing Happy Birthday to him.

Finley said it was the "best birthday ever".

