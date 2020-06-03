Painted pebbles made into lasting NHS memorial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Painted pebbles for Cockermouth NHS memorial
Hundreds of stones painted by children in Cockermouth in Cumbria have been preserved in cement for generations to enjoy.
It was to show support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic and to remind people of how the community rallied around in difficult times.
The trend was started by Evie Burns, aged seven, at the start of lockdown.
-
03 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-52896390/coronavirus-painted-pebbles-for-cockermouth-nhs-memorialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window