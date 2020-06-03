Painted pebbles made into lasting NHS memorial
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Painted pebbles for Cockermouth NHS memorial

Hundreds of stones painted by children in Cockermouth in Cumbria have been preserved in cement for generations to enjoy.

It was to show support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic and to remind people of how the community rallied around in difficult times.

The trend was started by Evie Burns, aged seven, at the start of lockdown.

  • 03 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Maternity unit 'facing a baby boom after lockdown'