'I wouldn't have been here without the NHS'

Coronavirus: Man 'owes life' to NHS after recovering from Covid-19
A Cumbrian man who was in a coma for six days after contracting Covid-19 says he "owes his life" to the NHS.
Andrew Wilkinson from Whitehaven spent two weeks in hospital - six of those days were spent in an induced coma.
The 37-year-old, who walked out of the Cumberland Infirmary last week, said he hopes his story will give other people confidence that it is possible to recover from coronavirus.
He said: "I can't thank them [the NHS] enough, I wouldn't be here without them."
13 May 2020
