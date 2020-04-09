Inventive ice bather swaps Lakes for tub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Gilly McArthur swaps icy lake swims for ice-filled bath
It is not quite the Lake District, but if ice bather Gilly McArthur closes her eyes she can imagine her icy bath tub is a beautiful location.
She usually loves a dip in an icy tarn, but with the coronavirus restrictions in place she has had to be inventive to get her coldness fix.
