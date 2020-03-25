Escape from coronavirus with a Kielder dawn chorus

Media player
Escape from coronavirus with the sounds of Kielder Forest
North East sound recordist Chris Watson has captured the sound of birdsong at Kielder Forest in Northumberland.
We hope the soothing sound helps you escape from the coronavirus for just a minute.
25 Mar 2020
