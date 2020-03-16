Sleeping lorry driver jailed for death crash
Rhys Gardiner: Sleeping driver jailed for A66 death crash

A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel and killed a fellow trucker in a crash on the A66 has been jailed.

Rhys Gardiner's trailer crashed into 72-year-old Timothy Harkness's vehicle near Appleby in April 2018.

Dash-cam footage from Gardiner's cab captured his vehicle veering off the road then back across into the path of Mr Harkness.

