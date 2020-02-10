Crash death PC's colleagues say goodbye
Scores of police officers have paid their respects to PC Nick Dumphreys, who died in a motorway crash last month.

The 47-year-old had been responding to an emergency call when his vehicle left the M6 near Carlisle.

PC Dumphreys was described as "well-respected and popular".

