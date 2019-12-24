The Christmas party at the top of Scafell Pike
Scafell Pike summit celebration planned for Christmas Day

When Jay Mistry was faced with the prospect of another Christmas alone, he decided to go for a hike.

He has now invited members of a local Facebook group to join him for a walk up Scafell Pike on Christmas Day.

