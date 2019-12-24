Media player
Scafell Pike summit celebration planned for Christmas Day
When Jay Mistry was faced with the prospect of another Christmas alone, he decided to go for a hike.
He has now invited members of a local Facebook group to join him for a walk up Scafell Pike on Christmas Day.
24 Dec 2019
