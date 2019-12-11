Young super fan meets favourite singer
Video

Sam Fender surprises super fan at Newcastle gig

Sam Fender super fan Isaac Hutchinson was overwhelmed when he got to meet the singer backstage.

Isaac's parents bought him tickets for his 10th birthday, to see the North East singer at a homecoming gig in Newcastle.

His delighted reaction reached Sam, who decided to surprise him backstage.

