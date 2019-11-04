'I never thought I would be able to do this'

Video

A partially sighted woman has completed a 50-mile (80km) ultra distance race in the Lake District in one day.

Francesca Higgins, from Kendal, started running five years ago after being registered partially sighted.

The 51-year-old took part in the Lakes in a Day ultra run from Caldbeck to Cartmel to raise money for Henshaws, a charity which supports people living with sight loss.

She said she wanted a challenge that "would stretch me to the very edge of my abilities and beyond".