Teenager helps vulnerable children

A teenager from Cumbria, who has overcome many of her own challenges, has gone on to help other young people.

Brought up by her grandma, Jamie-Lea Wright, 18, from Maryport, has become a voice for vulnerable youngsters growing up in the care system.

Her work to empower children to be involved in decisions about their care has seen her receive a Diana Award, which is given to youngsters trying to make changes.

She's now studying social work at university.