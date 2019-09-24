Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northumberland zoo in bid to save rare wildcats
A Northumberland Zoo is taking part in a programme to breed under-threat Scottish Wildcats.
There are only between 100 and 200 left in the wild.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-49816041/northumberland-zoo-in-bid-to-save-rare-wildcatsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window