Swimmer completes lakes challenge
Adventurer Matt Williams has completed his challenge of swimming across 14 lakes in 10 days.

To increase the challenge he hiked between the Lake District waters.

The money he raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Research after his sister Lucy was diagnosed with cancer.

  • 03 Sep 2019
