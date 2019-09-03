Swimmer completes lakes challenge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swimmer completes Lake District challenge
Adventurer Matt Williams has completed his challenge of swimming across 14 lakes in 10 days.
To increase the challenge he hiked between the Lake District waters.
The money he raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Research after his sister Lucy was diagnosed with cancer.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window