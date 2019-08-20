'It's like growing your soul back'
Cumbrian farm charity helps mental health

A woman who developed depression after losing her son in a car accident said she is being helped by a Cumbrian charity.

Growing Well is a farm-based charity near Kendal where people can help grow crops to help boost their mental health.

Sally Ineson said: "It's a bit like growing your own soul back."

