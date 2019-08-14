'We're here to make the Lake District cleaner'

Media player
The Lake District divers cleaning up under the water
Two young divers volunteer to clear rubbish from the waters of the Lake District.
Free-divers Angus Hosking, 20, and Declan Turner, 18, collect litter underneath the waters of the lakes.
They have found smartphones, DSLR cameras and even a wheelbarrow whilst below the surface.
14 Aug 2019
