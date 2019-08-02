Secret hidden books to encourage reading

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cumbria hidden books encourage summer holiday reading
The Look for a Book scheme encourages youngsters to find the books, read them and then re-hide them to be found again.
It has generated a huge amount of interest on social media across Cumbria.
It was started by a woman from Parton, in the west of the county, who wanted something for her five grandchildren to do.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-49211042/cumbria-hidden-books-encourage-summer-holiday-readingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window