Secret hidden books to encourage reading
Cumbria hidden books encourage summer holiday reading

The Look for a Book scheme encourages youngsters to find the books, read them and then re-hide them to be found again.

It has generated a huge amount of interest on social media across Cumbria.

It was started by a woman from Parton, in the west of the county, who wanted something for her five grandchildren to do.

  • 02 Aug 2019
