Tonnes of plastic removed from river

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tonnes of plastic removed from Cumbrian river
Several tonnes of black plastic is being removed from the bed of a Cumbrian river.
The sheeting was installed more than 20 years ago in the River Keekle near Whitehaven to protect it from contamination from mineworks.
But the plastic is now degrading and it is being removed with the aim of making the environment better for wildlife and people.
11 Jul 2019
