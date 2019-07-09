Skydiving treat for Tommy's 100th birthday

Media player
Cumbrian centenarian completes birthday skydive
The perfect way to celebrate your 100th birthday?
For Tommy, it was skydiving over the Cumbrian hills.
09 Jul 2019
